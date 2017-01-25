2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th
Following the continuous rise in the cost of living and economic meltdown in the country, music legend 2face Idibia announced on his Instagram account that there will be a massive nationwide protest on the 5th of February against the Nigerian Govt. He’s calling for good governance, urgent explanation into why the economy is getting worse etc. Read what he wrote after the cut… FIRST MASSIVE
AMOBI January 25th, 2017 at 10:12 am
I SUPORT THE IDEA