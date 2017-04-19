3 days to go for Selfmade Woman Conference
Posted April 19, 2017 5:21 pm by admin Comments
It’s happening this Saturday April 22nd at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. Speakers include Tara Durotoye, Omoni Oboli, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Kemi Adetiba, Foluso Gbadamosi, Dolapo Badmus, Peace Hyde, Lolo 1 and more. Can’t wait to meet you all there on Saturday! Brought to you by Access Bank and Yudala
Related posts:
- Selfmade Woman Conference /April 22nd / Oriental Hotel / brought to you by Access Bank & Yudala This women conference will take place on Saturday April 22nd, 2017. Tara Durotoye, Omoni Oboli, Kemi Adetiba, Dr. Olamide Orekunrin,...
- Some of the women to expect at Selfmade Woman Conference Tara Durotoye, Kemi Adetiba, Foluso Gbadamosi, Lolo 1, Peace Hyde, Omoni Oboli are some of the women that will participate...
- Some confirmed speakers for The Selfmade Woman Conference We have quite a few speakers for the conference happening on April 22nd. Tara Durotoye, Kemi Adetiba and Foluso Gbadamosi...
- Linda Ikeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference – Powered by Access Bank, in Partnership with Yudala Very excited and extremely happy to announce that I now have partners for my first Selfmade Woman Conference…first of many...
- Linda Ikeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference taking place April 22nd On April 22nd, aspiring, and ambitious young women will meet, interact, share ideas, learn and get inspired by other successful...
- Selfmade Woman Conference / April 22 / Oriental Hotel, Lagos / 10am / Attendance is free! For everyone who needs some inspiration, motivation, guidance and financial help, then you must attend the Selfmade Woman Conference. Sponsored...
- Access Bank and Yudala sponsored Selfmade Woman Conference holds April 22nd in Lagos Our first Selfmade Woman conference will hold on Saturday April 22nd, at Oriental Hotel, in Lagos. Time is 10 am....
- Selfmade Woman Conference powered by Access Bank and Yudala Date is Saturday April 22nd, time is 10am and venue is Oriental hotel. Bring your business proposals along. Catch y’all...
- How to register for the Selfmade Woman Conference taking place this Saturday If you would like to attend our Selfmade Woman Conference this Saturday April 22nd at Oriental Hotel, please register here....
- Linda Ikeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference is happening on April 22nd Our first Selfmade Woman Conference will take on April 22nd at Oriental hotel, Lagos. Get ready, ladies! Great things happening…!...
What do you think?