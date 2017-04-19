3 days to go for Selfmade Woman Conference

It’s happening this Saturday April 22nd at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. Speakers include Tara Durotoye, Omoni Oboli, Dr. Ola Orekunrin, Kemi Adetiba, Foluso Gbadamosi, Dolapo Badmus, Peace Hyde, Lolo 1 and more. Can’t wait to meet you all there on Saturday! Brought to you by Access Bank and Yudala