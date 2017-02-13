A day before Val, LindaIkejiTV goes to the streets to ask..If your bae cancels on you a night before Valentine…what would you do?
Related posts:
- See What The Streets Of Gambia Looked Like Last Night Because Of Barrow’s Return His Excellency, President Adama Barrow arrivedat Banjul International Airport yesterday.Below are photos of how people welcomed him on the streets...
- How Many Nigerian States & Capitals Do You Know? Watch Battabox take the Question to the Streets To be fair, it isn’t like you think about all the Nigerian States and their Capitals on a daily bases...
- Angry Customers React As ARIK Airlines Cancels Flights Unexpectedly (Pics, Video) This is what happened Yesterday when ARIK Airlines canceled all flights from Lagos to Portharcourt, Abuja and Kano yesterdayWATCH THE...
- Harrysong vs Kcee, who will win in a fighting match? Linda IkejiTV goes on the streets to ask fans (watch) Following the recent disagreement between Kcee and label mate Harrysong, Linda Ikeji TV crew went on the street to ask...
- Is this what a Nigerian Accent Sounds Like? BattaBox hit the streets of Brixton to find out | Watch Have you ever wondered what a Nigerian sounds like to other people who are not familiar with the accent? Well,...
- Ramadan: Watch out for Night of Majesty, Sultan tells Muslims The Sultan of Sokoto who is also President-General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad 111, has urged Muslims...
- Video: Tuface cancels protest Nigeria’s hip hop icon, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, has cancelled the protest scheduled for Monday. Watch his video: The post Video:...
- “I Need Just One Night With Singer Yung6ix, I Love Him” – Lady Cries (Pics, Video) "Please help me tell Yung6ix that I love him, I want to be with him for just one night", this...
- Students riot after Congo cancels leaked baccalaureate exams Education Minister, Hellot Matson Mampouya BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) – Thousands of Congo Republic high school students rioted on Friday in three...
- He’s Got the Moves! Watch T.B. Joshua Dancing in the Streets of Mexico City – VIDEO Who knew prophet T.B. Joshua of Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) could move like this? After a recent crusade...
What do you think?