A man who enters a cosmetic store with his girlfriend & helps her pick a suitable lipstick colour is probably gay – BankyW

A lady, in the early hours of today, took to twitter to say that women should find men who’s going to accompany them inside Sephora (a cosmetics store) and help find a lip color that looks good on them, rather than one who stands outside. Well, singer, Banky W is of the opinion that such a guy could be gay. He replied the tweet, saying; “There’s a slight chance that man you’re looking for

What do you think?

