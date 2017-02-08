Auditions of ‘The Mavericks’ hold in Lagos tomorrow Thursday 9thFebruary, 2017 @ Planet One, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos

The auditions of a Real Estate Internship & Competition Programme, ‘The Mavericks’ hold tomorrow Thursday 9th February, 2017. The Mavericks is powered by a foremost real estate company in Nigeria, and the competition programme is designed for young talented entrepreneurs to learn and compete to win Five Million Naira, and a brand new house; and with other nine winners going home with cash

