Aww! Is this the sweetest proposal ever?

This could be one of the sweetest proposals ever. According to Melonie Wright who shared her proposal story on Instagram, her man, Joshua made her rings himself and also made earrings for her daughter. During the proposal, he asked her daughter, Raegan if he could be her daddy. Read what she wrote below;

My fiancé not only created my ring, but crafted earrings for my daughter Raegan from the same materials as my ring. He then popped the question to Raegan: Joshua asked her if he could be her daddy, and Raegan said yes. #WrightforJordan#RaeForJordanToo