Awww…88 year old Oluban gets TLC from his wives (photo)
Posted February 7, 2017 8:21 pm by admin Comments
This is a cute PDA photo of 88-year old Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRH, Saliu Ambali Adetunji and his two oloris all the way in London! Way to go papi!
