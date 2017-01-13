Awww… This cute toddler stops crying when she heard Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’
Posted January 13, 2017 9:21 am by admin Comments
This is one of the sweetest videos you’ll see today. This cute toddler actually stops crying and starts dancing as soon as she heard the beat of Runtown’s song, ‘Mad Over You’. Watch the video below.
????A video posted by Soundgod (@runtown) on
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
Related posts:
- See the text a father sent his daughter after he heard her crying over the phone with a friend following a heartbreak Imagine sobbing your heart out to your close friend over the phone and as you let lose a storm of...
- Aww…check out this video of a groom crying on his wedding day! A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever! Watch the video after the cut This...
- Cute video of Atiku Abubakar playing with his grandson Atiku Abubakar shared the cute video on twitter and captioned it “My little grandson is growing so big already. Grateful...
- Awww…PR Agency dedicate their #MannequinChallenge to Linda Ikeji Social (watch) Media Panache Nigeria; a Public Relations agency in Lagos has caught wind of the #MannequinChallenge and decided to take the...
- Awww…Watch this cancer patient and her friend dance to ‘Juju on that beat’ A video posted by Ana-Alecia (Fernandez) Ayala (@anaaleciaayala) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:34am PDT This is just so adorable!...
- Actor Adedimeji Lateef makes video of himself crying, to show how he cries in movies He said he is constantly asked how he finds it very easy to cry in movies, so he decided to shoot this...
- Linda Ikeji’s message to people going through a really difficult time right now I shot this video just this evening – with my phone – on my bed – before leaving my house....
- Photos/Video: Toddler savagely attacked by family dog A toddler was savagely attacked by the family dog in Bangkok, Thailand over the weekend, leaving him severely injured. The...
- Have You Heard of Actress Funmi Holder Lately? You still remember the beautiful and talented actress Funmi Holder; who’s wary of public attention. The popular Tinsel Star who...
- Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart It is the second time Wizkid is appearing on the board. The post Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks...
What do you think?