Baby in Turkey is born with a love-shaped birthmark on his forehead

A Turkish man named Murat Engin, 30, and his wife Ceyda, 28, welcomed a very special tot. Their baby Çinar was born with a red heart-shaped mark on his forehead and was such a star in the delivery room that even the nurses took selfies with him.

According to his parents, Çinar who is now 14months old has lots of fans who want to stop and snap photos with this ‘love child’. Murat said:

 ‘We love him and his birthmark.
‘After a nurse cleaned the bloods on his head I was the first who see the birthmark on his head. I was really surprised. When I came to close his head I realised that it was an amazing heart.
‘It was difficult for me to keep my tears. The nurse screamed like “Oh my good unbelievable, he is a love baby”.
‘Then 3 others came and got some selfies. When his mother saw him and his birthmark, she started to cry.
‘It was really like a gift from God. None of us had negative feelings. We believe that he was born with his chance.’
‘When we walk around, all people smile us and love him. All of our friends are curious about his birthmark because of its heart-shape.
‘They say that he is a love baby. When we go to hospital for custom control, nurses and doctors know him and called him as ‘Hearted boy’. He already has many fans.’

