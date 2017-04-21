BBN 2017 winner, Efe pays a visit to Psquare in Lagos (photos)
After spending his day on Thursday with other finalists from the Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show, at a sponsors’ company and also IK’s talk show, Efe went on to pay a visit to the Okoye brothers. See more photos after the cut…
