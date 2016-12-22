Bikers, live to ride, ride to live in style.

Posted December 22, 2016 5:21 pm by Comments

Bikers, live to ride, ride to live in style.

Are you protected? Extreme torque gear zone is your store for all your riding needs. We have been providing protective gear and accessories for a safe and stylish riding experience over time.

Let’s get you geared up this season and help you hit the road stylishly with our range of riding gear. We offer nationwide delivery on all our products. Visit www.extremetorquegearzone.com  today and order your gear or accessories, all packaged to provide protection in style.

Can’t find what you want ?, don’t bother so much if what you’re looking for isn’t on our website, you can order through us, we’ll be glad to get your request delivered within 10days to your door step.

Nairabet.com

To celebrate the festive season, we’re offering 10% discount on select items in store and online. 

 Visit our store at 10, Adeojo street, WEMABOD Estate, Off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos
Call: +234 (0)8174707091; +234 (0) 9026072763
Email: xtremetorque.gearzone@gmail.com
Follow us on IG:@extremetorquegears
Facebook:@ExtremeTorqueGears

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bikers ride from Buhari’s compound in Katsina to Abuja to witness his inauguration   A group of bikers pictured above as they set out on a journey on bicycle from General Buhari’s compound in...
  2. Ride In Style & On Budget to the Movies! Buy Tickets on Tripican.com & Get N5000 Off Your First Ride with Uber Tripican.com, the online movie ticketing platform in Nigeria, has partnered with Uber, the smartphone technology that connects riders to drivers...
  3. Get ready Magodo! Schoolkits shop opens @ Magodo phase II As parents prepare for school resumption and Back-To-School shopping, SchoolKits – Nigeria’s leadingschool retail chain for all school-age children-announces the...
  4. Arrive in Style with Uber Lagos. Get N5000 credit for your first ride! Uber ‘everyone’s private driver’ is an on-demand smartphone application that connects you with a private driver at the tap of...
  5. Design for Love is Now Open in Ikoyi! View Photos from the Store Launch It was all fun shopping and mingling, at the Design For Love flagship retail store opening at Ikoyi. On display were beautiful...
  6. Express Your Style with New Look | Live & Exclusive on Jumia! Fashion trends come and go, but some Fashion brands are here to stay. New Look, a global leader in fast-fashion...
  7. Have You Shopped at the Temple Muse Fashion Sale? You’ve Still Got Time to Buy Luxury Fashion & Accessories Great news fashion lovers you can still shop the Temple Muse Fashion Sale! The sale started on Monday 5th January, and...
  8. The Festive Season Just Got More Exciting with DStv’s New Holiday Channel – Hoolee So the festive season is here again and this time you get to celebrate it with a new pop-channel on...
  9. Dehadza Fashion Store Super Summer Sale for the Trendy & Chic! Dehadza fashion store is into wholesale and retail fashion items. We store stocks shoes, bags, accessories and dresses. Our summer...
  10. Get a FREE Ride in Lekki, VI & Ikoyi This Weekend Afro, the new technology driven ride app is offering the first 100 BellaNaijarians a stylish, affordable, and convenient way to...

< YOHAIG home