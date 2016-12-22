Bikers, live to ride, ride to live in style.

Are you protected? Extreme torque gear zone is your store for all your riding needs. We have been providing protective gear and accessories for a safe and stylish riding experience over time.

Let’s get you geared up this season and help you hit the road stylishly with our range of riding gear. We offer nationwide delivery on all our products. Visit www.extremetorquegearzone.com today and order your gear or accessories, all packaged to provide protection in style.

Can’t find what you want ?, don’t bother so much if what you’re looking for isn’t on our website, you can order through us, we’ll be glad to get your request delivered within 10days to your door step.

To celebrate the festive season, we’re offering 10% discount on select items in store and online.

Visit our store at 10, Adeojo street, WEMABOD Estate, Off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

Call: +234 (0)8174707091; +234 (0) 9026072763

Email: xtremetorque.gearzone@gmail.com

Follow us on IG:@extremetorquegears

Facebook:@ExtremeTorqueGears