Bill Gate explains why he won’t be leaving his £70 billion fortune to his children when he dies

World richest man, Bill Gate who plans to leave most of his £70 billion fortune to helping the poorest when he dies, will only help his children: Jennifer, 20, Rory, 17 and Phoebe, 14 in attaining great education to kick start their respective careers.

Speaking on This Morning in an interview, where he gave the rare insight of his fortune, the Microsoft founder who feels that leaving his wealth to his children will distorts their careers, said they are also proud of his decision.

‘They are never going to be poorly off, our kids will receive a great education and some money so they are never going to be poorly off but they’ll go out and have their own career. It’s not a favour to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth. It distorts anything they might do, creating their own path. This money is dedicated to helping the poorest. They know that, they are proud of that, they go on trips with us to see the work that’s being done.’

According to reports, most of the fortune will be credited to his family charity, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds health and education projects around the world.

