Bobriskyy says he is selling N45k asoebi for his house warming party
Posted January 7, 2017 7:21 pm by admin Comments
Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobriskyy took to his snapchat to announce that he will be having a house warming party for his new home and is selling N45k asoebi for ladies who wants to attend.
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
