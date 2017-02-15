Britain’s youngest mum who was raped by her brother and had the child taken away after she gave birth at 12 is now pregnant

Posted February 15, 2017 6:21 am by Comments

Remember Britain’s youngest mum who gave birth at the age of 12 years old? At that time, her name wasn’t revealed to protect her identity. She has since grown up and at 23 years old, she now has a fiance and is pregnant with another child. As Tressa Middleton struggled to get pregnant with her fiance, she felt she was being punished for letting her firstborn be taken away and feared she would

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. It’s a girl! Kate Middleton gives birth to second child following 3-hour labour The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has given birth to a baby girl at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington today...
  2. Facebook User Says Woman Gave Birth To A Goat In Port Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) A middle aged woman gave birth to a goat in port harcourt after being pregnant for Two Years. This was...
  3. History Repeats Itself As Mother Who Gave Birth At 16, Now 33 Welcomed Grandchild From Daughter Who Is 17 History repeats itself: Corrie Rowland, 33, is pictured with her pregnant daughter Bethany, 17, before she became a grandmother. Bethany...
  4. Woman Pregnant For 3 Years Reportedly Gives Birth To A Goat In Portharcourt A woman reportedly gave birth to a goat after being pregnant for 3 years in Port Harcourt and the photos have...
  5. Woman Who Gave Birth At The Staff Screening Exercise In Kogi State Gets N1m A pregnant woman on Saturday, January 28th, delivered her baby during the ongoing staff screening exercise conducted by Kogi State...
  6. Pregnant woman dies in an accident on her way to the hospital to give birth to her child On May 11th, a pregnant 26 year old woman Sarah Iler of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, who was one day past...
  7. Man absconds after wife who had twins, gave birth to triplets A woman whose husband absconded when she gave birth to triplets has appealed to government and individuals to come to...
  8. Dija’s alleged child birth: Mavin Records keep mum Observers in the Nigerian music industry woke up to the shocking announcement of Dija’s child birth on July 1st. The...
  9. Omotola celebrates her youngest child as he turns 13 today Omotola’s youngest child, Michael Ekeinde is 13! Wow! The proud mum posted these photos on instagram and wrote “Happy 13th...
  10. A woman with more than 550 lbs gave birth a giant baby If you see the picture of this baby, you would think is a cute and chubby baby with, at least,...

< YOHAIG home