But really, should the government regulate the church?

A new legal requirement set up by our Government through its Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, forced Pastor Adeboye to retire as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God over the weekend..

The new rule which guides all registered churches and mosques stipulates that leaders of all religious organizations should have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organizations. And as they retire, they are not allowed to handover to a family member.

This new development will also affect the likes of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Ministries, Pastor Williams Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and others. Should the Federal Government have gotten involved? Please share your thoughts.