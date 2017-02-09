Buy plots of dry land behind the biggest shoprite in Nigeria, Novare Mall Sangotedo – Ajah, Lagos Nigeria

Posted February 9, 2017

Westwood Park Estate phase 1Plots of Dry Land For Sale Title: GazettePrice: 5 Million NairaSize: 600 SQM FEATURESGood Road, Security, Good Title,No agent fee, excellent location. WESTWOOD PARK ESTATE PHASE 2BEHIND THE BIGGEST SHOPRITE IN NIGERIANOVARE MALL SANGOTEDO- AJAH LAGOS NIGERIA Title: C of OPrice: 12 Million Naira with 10% discount on Outright PaymentSize: 600 SQM ORANGEVILLE  ESTATE

