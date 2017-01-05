Can you imagine?…Eating human tongue in porridge? What?
This is a sponsored post
“Can you imagine?… Signing death certificate instead of naming ceremony?
Can you imagine?…
A broken leg, ribs, skull and going straight into comma?
Can you imagine?…
Preparing for your funeral instead of being with your family? What?
Can you imagine?…
A university dropout now teaching CEOs? What?
Can you imagine what a world we live in? Uncertain tomorrow but a CONSTANT GOD.
DO NOT miss the next INSPAYA Specialz – 2 more weekends to go on
DOVE TELEVISION – Saturday at 2:30pm &
LAGOS TELEVISION (LTV) – Sunday at 7:00pm
Video link: https://youtu.be/gKULxZNHDjY
Follow INSPAYA on social media –
Facebook- @inspaya,
Twitter – @evangelistbee,
Instagram – @officialevangelistbee,
Whatsapp/Call – +234-8095473181
Be inspired.
INSPAYA
What do you think?