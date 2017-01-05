Can you imagine?…Eating human tongue in porridge? What?

This is a sponsored post

“Can you imagine?… Signing death certificate instead of naming ceremony?

Can you imagine?…

A broken leg, ribs, skull and going straight into comma?





Can you imagine?…

Preparing for your funeral instead of being with your family? What?





Can you imagine?…

A university dropout now teaching CEOs? What?







Can you imagine what a world we live in? Uncertain tomorrow but a CONSTANT GOD.

DO NOT miss the next INSPAYA Specialz – 2 more weekends to go on

DOVE TELEVISION – Saturday at 2:30pm &

LAGOS TELEVISION (LTV) – Sunday at 7:00pm

Video link: https://youtu.be/gKULxZNHDjY

Follow INSPAYA on social media –

Facebook- @inspaya,

Twitter – @evangelistbee,

Instagram – @officialevangelistbee,

Whatsapp/Call – +234-8095473181

Be inspired.