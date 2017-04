30 year old Ugonna Nwaeze, the CEO of popular Abuja online grocery store, Nkataa.com, who died in March, will be laid to rest today April 20th. Ugonna who is an Engineering graduate from Loughborough University in the UK, died after suffering an undisclosed ailment. Family and Friends gathered on April 7th for his Service of Songs. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.