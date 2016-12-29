Check out Emir of Kano and wife in romantic throwback photo
Posted December 29, 2016
The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and one of his wives are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today. Their son shared this throw back photo of the couple when they were younger. Happy anniversary to them.
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
