Church in Makurdi receives N42m tithe from a donor who requested to remain anonymous

Posted April 15, 2017 6:21 am by Comments (1)

A tithe donor whose identity has been made anonymous by a local church, NKST Church, ‘Non go Kristu U Sudan hen Tiv’ (which means, the Church of Christ Amongst the Tiv) in Makurdi, Benue State, shocked church members when they offered N42 million to the church as tithe. The tithe was reportedly paid into the UBA bank account of the church. When some church members heard of the tithe, they

One response to Church in Makurdi receives N42m tithe from a donor who requested to remain anonymous

  1. ODUS April 15th, 2017 at 11:22 am

    PART OF THE NATIONAL LOOT?

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EFCC where are you? Man gives N42m tithe to church A man whose identity has been shielded by a local church in Makurdi, Benue State has shocked church members with...
  2. “Should I Only Pay My Tithe In Church?” Hello, Nairalanders, I’m really confused on the issue of paying tithe. Its my first job at 22. I’m a very...
  3. Zimbawean Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church A Zimbabwean woman who suffered a number of miscarriages early in her marriage has shocked the Christian world after offering...
  4. Man Steals N214,000 Church Tithe In Lagos And He Gets 6 Month Jail Term A 28-year-old man, Elochukwu Nnoruga, is to spend six months in jail for stealing N214, 000 tithe belonging to St...
  5. Dear LIB readers: who should get my tithe – The Church or the poor? From a female LIB reader Good day LIBers, please I need advice on this. ?About two months ago, it suddenly...
  6. Woman Docked After Duping Catholic Church Society Members (Photos) CYRIACUS IZUEKWE A 36-year old woman Angela Unachukwu has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court after she jumped...
  7. FCMB Advertises For RCCG Offering And Tithe Payment? See Photos I got an email alert announcing and directive on how to pay for RCCG offering, tithe etc online with FCMB...
  8. Providence? Australian Woman tracks down Anonymous Sperm Donor…Marries him 2 Years Later A British-born Australian woman Aminah Hart, 42, after losing her two young sons Marlon and Louis (at just 14 weeks and 14...
  9. TB Joshua returns Tithe again! (photos) This article was written by freelance journalist Ihechukwu Njoku, who brings you juicy reports on activities of TB Joshua and...
  10. Serious Fight In Lagos Church!! Members Throw Out Their Pastor!! (Pics, Video) Members of CAC at Abule-Ijesha in Yaba local government, Lagos state yesterday Sunday July 24th, threw their pastor Micheal Oni...

< YOHAIG home