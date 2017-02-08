Confirmation of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria to be sorted on or before February 10th- Femi Adesina
The controversies surrounding the confirmation of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, will be laid to laid to rest on or before February 10th. This is according to the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who said this in an interview with Channels TV. Many Nigerians including the Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, have spoken out
What do you think?