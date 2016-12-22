Cynthia Morgan, Mayorkun, Lexzee & more set to bring down the roof at Owen Lounge opening at Agungi, Lekki, this Friday

Posted December 22, 2016 5:21 pm by Comments

Come This Friday, December 23rd a new  entertainment powerhouse Owen’s Lounge  will be officially opened  at Agungi, Lekki Peninsula.

Already confirmed celebrities who will be storming the event to celebrate and thrill guests are Cynthia Morgan, Mayorkun, Lexzee and host of others.

The Owen’s Lounge promises to keep on bringing hot superstar studded parties/ events constantly to the lounge so Agungi & its entire environ should get ready to have an entertainment filled new year!!!

For Enquiries & To Attend Contact : 07085417305.

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

