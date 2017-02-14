Daddy Showkey serves as a mediator between African China & the Policeman who threatened to shoot him

African China recently shared a video of a policeman threatening to shoot him while leaving the set of Sound Sultan’s music video shoot in Ajegunle, Lagos on Feb 7th. LIB reached out to him to explain what transpired. African China said the officer was (allegedly) demanding his own share of money given out to certain area boys at the location. He also revealed that police men involved were

