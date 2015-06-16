Dear LIB readers; I checked my wife’s phone and I died…

Posted June 16, 2015 9:40 am by Comments (1)

From a male LIB reader

If you don’t want to die of heartbreak, I think it’s best not to check your spouses phone. I did over the weekend and I haven’t recovered from it. I went through my wife’s phone and I saw a text she sent to her ex, a man she had a baby with where she told him he denied her the fairytale life she’d hoped for. That they would have been so happy together but he decided to chose someone else over her and that their son is a remainder of a great love that could have been but never was. She said she would never stop loving him and hoped in another lifetime, God will give them another chance and he would choose her. She sounded so heartbroken. She’s been married to me for two years and we have a son together. So it means she’s not happy with me and is only with me because the love of her life rejected her? I’m heartbroken. Don’t know how to confront her about this. This is so painful

Winasbet.com

Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog

One response to Dear LIB readers; I checked my wife’s phone and I died…

  1. john February 11th, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    talk to her about it….

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dear LIB readers: My husband thinks I lied about being a virgin because I didn’t bleed the first time From a female LIB reader I’m a young girl of 28 years. I’m married to a lovely husband that loves...
  2. Dear LIB readers; my ex is stalking my wife From a male LIB reader I got married on February 7th 2015 to a girl I met and fell in...
  3. Dear LIB readers: My GF is threatening to abort our baby unless I come marry her From a male LIB reader “Dear LIB readers I have a girlfriend I have been dating for a year now....
  4. Dear LIB readers: I have a fiancé but I am madly inlove with Davido From a female LIB reader… I am a young lady who is madly in love with Adeleke David Adedeji (Davido)....
  5. Dear LIB readers: My boyfriend is always turning down my sexual advances.. should I be worried? From a female LIB reader My boyfriend of six months is a super gentleman who respects women a lot, a...
  6. Dear LIB readers; my husband’s demands are weird From a female LIB reader… Please I need your advice. My husband is the dearest thing in this world I’ve...
  7. Dear LIB readers: My husband is threatening me because I refused him blow job From a female LIB reader This morning at work I got this message from my hubby concerning my refusal to...
  8. Dear LIB readers, is it OK for a couple to have sex in front of their 7 months old daughter? From a female LIB reader… I and my husband have been married for just a year and we have a...
  9. Dear LIB Readers: How do you cope with a cheating husband? From a female LIB reader I am positive my story is just one in a hundred similar stories. but I...
  10. Dear LIB readers: What should my friend do? From a female LIB reader who needs answers for her friend… I have this friend who is in a dilemma,...

< YOHAIG home