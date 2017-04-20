Enjoy mouth-watering freebies courtesy of Yudala at Linda Ikeji’s Self Made Woman Conference this Saturday

Posted April 20, 2017 5:21 pm by Comments

As you all know by now, the Linda Ikeji Self Made Woman Conference comes up this Saturday April 22nd, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island at 10am. Yudala, Nigeria’s foremost online and offline e-commerce company is one of the sponsors of this event and for all attendees, you have a unique opportunity to go home with some mouth-watering freebies courtesy of Yudala. You also have a

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Enjoy crazy deals, freebies on Yudala mid-day madness & Wazobia week As the nation celebrates 17 years of democratic rule, pioneer composite e-commerce outfit Yudalahas unveiled a week-long mega promotion tagged...
  2. Linda Ikeji’s Selfmade Woman Conference – Powered by Access Bank, in Partnership with Yudala Very excited and extremely happy to announce that I now have partners for my first Selfmade Woman Conference…first of many...
  3. Selfmade Woman Conference /April 22nd / Oriental Hotel / brought to you by Access Bank & Yudala This women conference will take place on Saturday April 22nd, 2017. Tara Durotoye, Omoni Oboli, Kemi Adetiba, Dr. Olamide Orekunrin,...
  4. Huge traffic disrupts Yudala website Few minutes after it went live today, Monday August 31st, the website of Yudala, Nigeria’s first composite retail chain, experienced...
  5. Enjoy free browsing @ Yudala Zero Gravity powered by Airtel Oniru will be on free wireless cloud for the next 48 hours powered by Airtel for attendees of Yudala Zero Gravity...
  6. 4 days to go! Win a free ticket to Yudala Zero Gravity!!! Yudala Zero Gravity– a multi-city digital entertainment concert powered by pioneer composite e-commerce outfit, Yudalaand New Concept Media Group (NCMG)...
  7. Fit for shopping: Yudala launches Gyming with the stars Online and offline retail chain, Yudala recently launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative to promote fitness, wellness and...
  8. Enjoy same day delivery as Yudala flags off Yu-Jara Special Easter edition After the resounding success of the first edition, Yu-Jara is back, bigger and better as Yudala brings you a special...
  9. Abuja! Are you ready for Yudala Zero Gravity? After a mega start in Lagos, the Yudala Zero Gravity train moves to the city of Abuja this weekend with...
  10. Incredible Mouth Watering Offer At Water Homes Estates! Incredible mouth watering offer at WATER HOMES ESTATES! With N35,000 every month for just 12 months, you can become a...

< YOHAIG home