Exclusive photos from Oritsefemi’s wedding
Posted April 21, 2017 9:21 pm by admin Comments
Singer Oritsefemi married his woman, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, at his home in Lekki yesterday April 20th. Congrats to them.
