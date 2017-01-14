Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria

LIB has just received an exclusive tip that a respected US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was shot dead in an alleged case of ‘broad day light assassination’. According to the tip we got from Chima Ndiukwu who claims to be cousins with the late Chuks, ‘my Cousin Chuks Okebata, A USA Veteran, who has spent most part of his life working and defending the United States of America. After a very