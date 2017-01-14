Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria

Posted January 14, 2017 7:21 pm by Comments (1)

LIB has just received an exclusive tip that a respected US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was shot dead in an alleged case of ‘broad day light assassination’.   According to the tip we got from Chima Ndiukwu who claims to be cousins with the late Chuks,  ‘my Cousin Chuks Okebata, A USA Veteran, who has spent most part of his life working and defending the United States of America. After a very

One response to Exclusive: US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata assassinated in broad day light in Nigeria

  1. Simeon January 15th, 2017 at 3:04 am

    this is sad,

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Ike Chuks – “Man Down” Former Britain’s Got Talent winner and popular UK based Nigerian artist Ike Chuks releases the visuals for his latest single...
  2. I Have Never Been Turned Down By A Woman- Elvis Chuks Multiple award winning director, Elvis Chuks has said he has never been turned down by a woman all his life....
  3. 10 things to know about late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Ajayi has passed on. Here are some memorablethings you need to know about the late actress...
  4. Young Nigerian Lady Joins The US Army (Photos) A young Nigerian girl identified as Funmi -has decided to tow her own path in life by enrolling in the...
  5. Top Socialite, Ndidi Ogwu Chuks installed Vice President of Ndokwa Association in Texas When you’re looking for a dogged businesswoman, who also doubles as a socialite, Mrs. Ndidi OgwuChuks will be the first...
  6. “Nigeria is actually not worth dying for” – says son of a police officer who was assassinated 10 years ago A Nigerian man – IG User: bluprint__ shared his late father’s photo and wrote: “I remember 16/10/2006 10 years ago...
  7. AGN celebrates life and time of Veteran actress, mama Bukky Ajayi The Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, has declared two days to mourn and celebrate the Life and Times of veteran actress...
  8. veteran Nollywood actor is dead Veteran Nollywood actor, Martins Njubuigbo popularly known as Elder Maya has died after a long battle with liver disease. Fellow actor Yomi...
  9. Couple in Belarus caught having sex in broad day light (photo) Residents of a community in Minsk the capital of Belarus were reportedly woken up by “loud moans” coming from a...
  10. Veteran Thespian Taiwo Ajai-Lycett is one of Kemi Adetiba’s “King Women” | Watch the New Teaser We really can’t wait for the full episodes of Kemi Adetiba’s “King Women”. Teaser 4 is out and this one...

< YOHAIG home