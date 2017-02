Just received an extremely sad news this evening. West African Idols 2007 runner-up, and gospel artist, Eric Arubayi, has died. He died this evening February 11th at Delta State University Teaching Hospital after battling an illness. The singer who celebrated his 3rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 28th 2016, leaves behind a wife, Chinonso and a son. He was just in his mid-30s. What a sad,