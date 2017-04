The members of a family of three killed last week Tuesday in Ikorodu, Lagos, were laid to rest yesterday in a very gloomy ceremony. Tragedy befell the Ebhodaghe family when suspected members of a notorious gang known as Badoo barged into their home at 20, Oyekanmi Street, Ibeshe Tuntun, Ikorodu, Lagos, on the 11th of April, killing a man, Lucky Ebhodaghe, his wife, Margaret Ebhodaghe, and