Finally! Gambia’s ex-president, Yahya Jammeh, steps down (video)
Immediate past president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has stepped down from office. He announced his decision in a Nationwide broadcast he addressed last night. “I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians. I promise before Allah and the entire nation that all the issues we currently face will be
Collins January 22nd, 2017 at 6:50 am
That is the best thing to do