Former Big Brother U.K contestant, Makosi Musambasi undergoes success surgery to remove lumps from her breast

Makosi Musambasi, a Zimbabwean who contested at the UK Big Brother Series in 2005 went through a successful surgery to remove lumps from her breast. After the surgery, which was done on Saturday, January 7, the actress and TV personality who is the first Zimbabwean and African to contest in the UK Big Brother show, took to Instagram to narrate the scary experience as she pleads with ladies to get tested.

On a lovely August evening, I had just come from the gym tired as usual! I remember on this particular day I went to the gym in the evening 

You know that feeling when you remove your sports bra…the relief, you then scratch really well …and as I was scratching I came across what every woman dreads to come across! A lump! I ignored it for a week, refused to touch my boob for a week, refused to pray about it or talk to anyone about it

It was in my head but not in my head
7 days later I went to see my doctor, he said because of my age it was not necessary to do an MRI scan so he just ordered an ultra sound….
I will do a video of what went through my head for 6 months, my struggle with God.. .I wondered and asked I eat well I pray I train every day I am freaken #fitfam why this…
For now I give God back the glory that the surgery was success…
I learnt that there is nothing we can do to impress God …He is not a man that He can be impressed with what impresses us
When we are born we are given a script we have to act out…
That script sometimes will make you fight God (Jonah)..but still glorify Him
Ladies…feel your breasts…get tested…there is nothing to fear
Because that Unwanted visitor #death knocks on every door
Life will humble you yes but remember God is God and you have to do your script justice…this is as much as I can dictate while someone types…when I’m better we will continue 7/1/17 will always be a day to remember #bestyearever #thebestisyettocome #neverthoughtthiswouldbeme #dosomethingepic #gratefulanyway #lionessarising #lioness #bebrave #brave
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

