Frank Edwards accuses Facebook of closing his account after he announced he would be giving out bibles on Facebook live
Posted January 9, 2017 8:21 am by admin Comments
Gospel singer, Frank Edwards accused Facebook of shutting down his account 2 months ago after he promised to give out bibles to converted souls during a Facebook live session.
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
