Gabon’s Aubameyang heads back to Germany on a private jet as the hosts are knocked out of AFCON

AFCON hosts, Gabon failed to make it past the groups stage despite the presence of star forward, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The player who plies his trade for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga duly hopped on a plane back to Europe following the exit. He shared a photo of himself in the luxurious surroundings of a private jet. ‘On my way back to @bvb09 #aubameyang #pea17 #backontrack

