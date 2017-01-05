GloCAFAwards2016: Full List of Winners

Tonight , at the just concluded Glo CAF awards, Riyad Mahrez was crowned the new African Football King. While Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of The Year award, Asisat Oshola went home with the Women’s Player of the Year award and the CAF Platinum Award was presented to President Buhari. Check out the full list of winners after the cut…





African Player of the Year

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)





Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns





National Team of the Year

Uganda





Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria





Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA





Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation





Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire