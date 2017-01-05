#GloCAFAwards2016: Full List of Winners

Tonight, at the just concluded Glo CAF awards, Riyad Mahrez was crowned the new African Football King. While Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of The Year award, Asisat Oshola went home with the Women’s Player of the Year award and the CAF Platinum Award was presented to President Buhari. Check out the full list of winners after the cut…

African Player of the Year
Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)
African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)
Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
Coach of the Year
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year
Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year
Nigeria

Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA

Football Leader of the Year
Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award
Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon
