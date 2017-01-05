Gospel singer Kim Burrell dropped from Ellen DeGeneres Show after delivering “homophobic” sermon

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has been facing some serious backlash after delivering a sermon that refers to the “perverted homosexual spirit”. A video surface online of the singer delivering what has since been labelled a  “homophobic” speech which has caused her to being dropped from The Ellen Degeneres Show. In the video, Kim, who is a pastor at Love and Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas, said:

“That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and has deceived many men and women, and it has caused a strain on the body of Christ.”

Kim was due to appear on Ellen’s show this week to perform a song with Pharrell Williams and Janelle Monáe, but Ellen took to Twitter announce that Kim would no longer be making an appearance.

She tweeted:

Kim had done a collaboration with American star Frank Ocean on his song ‘Godspeed’, but after the video surfaced online, Frank’s mum tweeted him asking for Kim to be removed from the recording. Adding that she didn’t like hypocrites. Read her tweets below:

Singer, Pharrell whom she was supposed to perform with, also had something to say to her. He tweeted:

