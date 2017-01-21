Graphic photo: Father inserts electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay
A Director of Planning in one of the ministries in Borno State, whose name has not been revealed, has been arrested by the state Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son for being gay. The director committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians. His 10 year old son, however
hule a isaac January 21st, 2017 at 11:01 am
let the man explain exactly what he want to do