Graphic photo: Father inserts electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay

Posted January 21, 2017 7:21 am by Comments (1)

A Director of Planning in one of the ministries in Borno State, whose name has not been revealed, has been arrested by the state Police for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son for being gay. The director committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians. His 10 year old son, however 

One response to Graphic photo: Father inserts electric heater into son’s anus for allegedly being gay

  1. hule a isaac January 21st, 2017 at 11:01 am

    let the man explain exactly what he want to do

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Auto parts dealer ‘inserts’ cocaine in anus The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arrested Tochukwu Nzom, 46, for allegedly inserting 225 grammes of cocaine in...
  2. Graphic Photo/Video: Woman allegedly cuts off her baby’s penis This allegedly happened a day ago in Minna, Niger State. According to Zuma Times Hausa, the woman believed to the boy’s...
  3. UNDP Partners With Borno Govt. To Monitor NGO Activities The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Borno state government are partnering to monitor the activities of humanitarian agencies...
  4. 60 year old beggar arrested for homosexual in Niger state The Niger state Child’s Right Agency has  arrested a 60 year old blind beggar, identified as Idris Usman (Bagobiri), for...
  5. Graphic photo: Final year student of UNN reportedly commits suicide Sad news emanating from the University of Nigeria Nsukka has it that a final year Agric Economics student committed suicide....
  6. “I Felt Safer Putting 450g Cocaine In My Anus Than Swallowing It” – Suspect (Pic) Kunle Falayi The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested four drug couriers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,...
  7. Graphic photos: Step mother allegedly tortures 7 year old stepdaughter to death in Kaduna state A 7 year old girl identified as Zainab (above), was allegedly tortured to death by her step mother in Kaduna...
  8. “How We Swallowed 45 Wraps Of Cocaine, Inserted 5 In Anus” – Suspects (Pics) One Achebe Chuks David has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for ingesting cocaine....
  9. Man who hid cocaine in anus arrested at Lagos airport Another man concealed his cocaine in the collar of his jacket, the NDLEA said. The post Man who hid cocaine...
  10. 2 children allegedly doused in petrol by their father Two children who were taken to hospital after their father allegedly doused them in petrol and set their sister alight...

< YOHAIG home