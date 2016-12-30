Happy New Year: How to properly greet family and friends

D o you know you don’t have to spend all your phone credits to send Happy New Year Messages to all your phone contacts? Simply us the bulk SMS app, it’s simple, fast and very cheap! Here is how:





1. On any smartphone, register by clicking signing up for bulk smsnigeria .

2. On Android phone you can download the bulk sms app by clicking Bulk SMS App onPlaystore or Blackberry OS10 on any Blackberry OS10. (You can send bulk sms directly to your phone contacts with the Bulk SMS App, as it serves as Phone number extractor)

3. Fill in your Full Name, Active Email Address, Phone Number and preferred password

Buy bulk SMS online with your Debit card or through mobile transfer or cash deposit . See more details by clicking Buy Bulk SMS in Nigeria .

5. Your account will be credited shortly and you can start sending your bulk sms

6. Schedule SMS for Christmas day and the New year. Simply click SEND LATER and select the date and time.

No limit in coverage so all your messages deliver to all GSM networks (including DND numbers) CDMA and International numbers.

Send Bulk SMS to contacts on your Smartphone, you can send bulk sms for Christmas with our App on Google Playstore or Blackberry OS10 .