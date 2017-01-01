Has Tekno left Triple MG?
Tekno took to his IG page today to thank Upfront and Personal Boss Paul Okoye for buying 50% shares of his label. He didn’t mention anything about Triplemg or Ubi Franklin, his label boss. Does this mean Tekno has or is leaving Triplemg? Watch the video after the cut…
What do you think?