Heartwarming! Catholic priest and Islamic cleric share tearful farewell embrace in Minna, Niger State
The love between both men transcends the barriers of colour, racial differences, religion, class and cultural limitations! The Catholic priest, who turned 80 years old last week, and served in a Government Secondary School in Minna, Niger State for 50 years and an Islamic cleric are pictured tearfully embracing each other, as the priest prepares to return to Ireland. Halima Bawa Bwari posted
AutaKure Benjamin March 9th, 2017 at 8:32 am
It,s a team of joy to demonstrate peace infact, this is morthan peace but love. Please let us promote peace.