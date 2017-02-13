Horrific photos: TB Joshua splashes N25m on miracle armed robbery survivor whose mum & sister were slaughtered by the robbers

Posted February 13, 2017 8:21 am by Comments

Tears flowed freely at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, on Sunday 12th February 2017 following the emotional testimony of Praise Sunday, a young boy literally rescued from the jaws of death. At the tender age of 12, Praise’s world came crashing down when armed robbers mercilessly slaughtered his mother and younger sister before his eyes. The heartless attack, which

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Armed Robbers Who Terrorized Nsukka Residents Paraded Unclad (Photo) Three armed robbers who specialized in robbing people in Obukpa community and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) were arrested early...
  2. Police Press Release: Foiled armed robbery attack/death of six notorious armed robbers in Rivers State The Rivers State Police Command in its sustained efforts to rid the state of all manner of crime and criminality...
  3. Armed robbers attack Giwa FC Armed Robbers on Tuesday attacked players of Giwa FC in Enugu while traveling to honour a Nigeria league Week 21...
  4. Kogi: Three suspected armed robbers set ablaze Three suspected armed robbers were on Friday set ablaze at Orunu junction in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State...
  5. How Boko Haram Took My Sister Hostage-Survivor Following the attack which occurred on Monday, at Kano, Kano State by Boko Haram terrorists, a survivor, Joy Musa, who...
  6. Four armed robbers killed in Lagos At least four suspected armed robbers have been killed in the last three weeks by police in Lagos. In addition,...
  7. Tanzanian beauty queen left with broken head after horrific attack by robbers (photos) Miss Tanzanian 2016 contestant, Queen Nazil, from Ilala area in Dar es Salaam, was attacked by a gang of robbers...
  8. Armed robbers raid bank in Akwa Ibom Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday raided a branch of First Bank along Ibekwe Road, Ikot Abasi Urban,...
  9. FG Warns Nigerians to Beware of Armed Robbers Disguised as ATM Users at Night The Federal government is urging Nigerians to be vigilant when withdrawing money from ATMs at night. According to PM News,...
  10. Three Armed Robbers Meet Waterloo Three armed robbers met their waterloo yesterday, when youths from Orunu Junction in Ofu Local Council area of the state...

< YOHAIG home