Horrific photos: TB Joshua splashes N25m on miracle armed robbery survivor whose mum & sister were slaughtered by the robbers
Tears flowed freely at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, on Sunday 12th February 2017 following the emotional testimony of Praise Sunday, a young boy literally rescued from the jaws of death. At the tender age of 12, Praise’s world came crashing down when armed robbers mercilessly slaughtered his mother and younger sister before his eyes. The heartless attack, which
What do you think?