How many holes are in the shirt?
Posted December 24, 2016 3:21 am by admin Comments (1)
One response to How many holes are in the shirt?
What do you think? Cancel reply
Related posts:
- Halima Abubakar wears nothing but a shirt and pink wig in new sexy pic Actress Halima Abubakar took to IG early today to share this pic of herself from a recent photo shoot and...
- Mother jealous of her son’s dimple, pays £1,300 to drill holes into her cheeks (Photos) Mother and beauty blogger, AJ Weir, 44, from Lutton in Lincolnshire who was desperate to have dimples, spent £1,300 to...
- A mum bought her teenage daughter a nice looking shirt but if you look closely… 18yr old Katie got this nice Vivienne Westwood dress from her mum who didn’t bother to scrutinize its lovely gold-patterned...
- Linda Ikeji’s message to people going through a really difficult time right now I shot this video just this evening – with my phone – on my bed – before leaving my house....
- Amazing story! Man gives the shirt off his back to shivering old man on NYC Subway (photos) This has got to be – so far – the best story of 2016. What an amazing guy. On a...
- “Love Without Money Na 419”: Linda Ikeji’s Sister Gets New Car As 18th Birthday Gift Linda Ikeji’s younger sister Sandra turned a year older recently and received as her birthday gift, a Porshe Carrera. The...
- Linda Ikeji’s Younger Brother, Michael, Acquires Brand New Lexus Jeep (Pics) Linda Ikeji’s younger brother Peks Michael Ikeji who just won true heroes awards for young entrepreneur of the year in...
- Remember the Afghan boy who made a Messi shirt out of plastic bag? He met his hero and refused to let go (video) This video is so heartwarming. Afghan boy Murtaza Ahmadi who made headlines around the world last year when he was...
- Amara Ugo Eze’s Tremendous Story of Faith Healing Her 6 Month Old Son of Two Holes in His Heart Amara Ugo Eze shared this tremendous story on her Facebook page of how her son was healed of his heart...
- Ladies, would you rock Salma Hayek’s t-shirt? The actress visited the hospital after bumping her head but it wasn’t anything serious. What was a little serious what...
Lovedave December 24th, 2016 at 6:12 am
4 holes.