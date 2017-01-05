How to position yourself for a $13.5billion Real Estate Market in 2017

Are you a Facilities Manager or Real Estate Professional in Lagos or its Environs? The IFMA Operation and Maintenance Professional Module is coming to you this January. Register now to increase your capacity, become valuable to your employer or business, and increase your market attractiveness, even in this time of economic uncertainties.





Did you know that about 30% of most organizations’ overhead is consumed by real estate-related assets? Did you know that high end Real Estate Developers are now in search of Professional Facilities Managers who can help them defend and retain their whooping $ 13.65 asset value? Did you know that Lagos Real Estate market alone will supply up to 40,000 sqm of Grade ‘A’ Office Space in 2017?

Yes, we are living in an interesting economic time, but this is also the best time for Facilities Managers with capacity, knowledge and experience to position for a share of the $ 13 billion Real Estate Market, because in the current economic dispensation, organizations and businesses are seeking to reduce their rising Real Estate overhead and get value for every kobo spent.

By enrolling in this course, you will not only enhance your knowledge and skills to qualify for this new market opportunities, you will also expand your professional network by meeting and exchanging ideas with other FM professionals.

Our Facilitators are carefully selected experts who have managed and delivered profit on some of the biggest Facilities Management projects in Africa. They have hands-on experience and proven track record of value on projects such as: Shell industrial and residential, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Total E&P, FCMB, Erickson, MTN, Huawei and other big multinationals.

Register HERE to improve your skills, learn about latest trends in Facilities Management, and secure a future in one of Nigeria's fast emerging industries.

