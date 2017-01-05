How to position yourself for a $13.5billion Real Estate Market in 2017

Posted January 5, 2017 7:21 am by Comments

How to position yourself for a $13.5billion Real Estate Market in 2017

Are you a Facilities Manager or Real Estate Professional in Lagos or its Environs? The IFMA Operation and Maintenance Professional Module is coming to you this January. Register now to increase your capacity, become valuable to your employer or business, and increase your market attractiveness, even in this time of economic uncertainties.

 

Did you know that about 30% of most organizations’ overhead is consumed by real estate-related assets? Did you know that high end Real Estate Developers are now in search of Professional Facilities Managers who can help them defend and retain their whooping $ 13.65 asset value? Did you know that Lagos Real Estate market alone will supply up to 40,000 sqm of Grade ‘A’ Office Space in 2017?
Yes, we are living in an interesting economic time, but this is also the best time for Facilities Managers with capacity, knowledge and experience to position for a share of the $ 13 billion Real Estate Market, because in the current economic dispensation, organizations and businesses are seeking to reduce their rising Real Estate overhead and get value for every kobo spent.
By enrolling in this course, you will not only enhance your knowledge and skills to qualify for this new market opportunities, you will also expand your professional network by meeting and exchanging ideas with other FM professionals.
Our Facilitators are carefully selected experts who have managed and delivered profit on some of the biggest Facilities Management projects in Africa. They have hands-on experience and proven track record of value on projects such as: Shell industrial and residential, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Total E&P, FCMB, Erickson, MTN, Huawei and other big multinationals.
Register HERE to improve your skills, learn about latest trends in Facilities Management, and secure a future in one of Nigeria’s fast emerging industries.  
To register, visit our website: http://amfacilities.com/training or Call 07019999277 | 07013001080, send an email to – training@amfacilities.com or tweet at us @AlphaMead
Click HERE http://amfacilities.com/training for more information and online Registration
Course Fee: N250,000  (Inclusive of lunch, online study pack and certificate)
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How to position yourself for a $13.5 billion dollar real estate market in 2017 Are you a Facilities Manager or Real Estate Professional in Lagos or its Environs? The IFMA Operation and Maintenance Professional...
  2. The Professional Facilities Management Course Comes to Port Harcourt, Abuja this June-July Are you a Facilities Manager or Real Estate Professional in Port Harcourt or Abuja? The Professional Facilities Management (PFM) Course...
  3. Expert predicts dynamic real estate market this year Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted a dynamic real...
  4. Join other facilities management professionals in Warri, Port Harcourt & Lagos. Register for the PFM today Are you a Facilities Manager or Real Estate Professional in Warri, Port Harcourt or Lagos? The Professional Facilities Management (PFM)...
  5. Register to Become a Professional Facilities Manager Have you noticed the increase in the numbers of big shopping malls, high rise buildings, and luxury estates lately? Do...
  6. Developer laments effect of harsh economy on real estate market The Nigerian real estate market has been hampered by the general lull in the nation’s economy with most operators now...
  7. T.A.G. Nigeria connects Nigerian real estate stakeholders to the dasporan market Poised to bridge the gap in time and place, connect developers and other real estate stakeholders in Nigeria to buyers...
  8. Lead Capital canvasses banking reforms to grow real estate market “Opportunities in the real estate financing can be seen from the increasing population growth, rapid urbanisation and the growth of...
  9. ‘Nigeria’s real estate market not organised’ Maureen  Ihua-Maduenyi The Managing Director of Previs, a special purpose vehicle by James Cubitt Developments, Mr. Peter Coker, has said...
  10. 3Invest calls Real Estate agents to make money by participating at Real Estate Unite 2015 In a welcome albeit unprecedented step, the management of 3Invest is calling on real estate agents as well as budding...

< YOHAIG home