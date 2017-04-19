“I could have got the biggest $10k ring but I told her that I wanted this forever” – Couple tattoo ring on their fingers as they get engaged

Prince Donnell proposed to his girlfriend some hours ago, and what he shared online has got people talking. Describing his fiancee (@danachanel on Instgram) as the woman of his dreams, Donnell revealed that they tattooed rings on their fingers. Why? Rather than get a $ 10,000 ring he saw at a jewelry store, he wanted something that would last forever and never give them the option to take

