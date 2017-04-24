‘I have no hand in the assassination attempt on Dino Melaye’ – Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello says

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has denied claims that he had a hand in the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye. Suspected assassins attacked Melaye’s home on April 15th. After the attack, Dino alleged that the state government had a hand in the assassination attempt on his life. He claimed that he was attacked because he was always opposing some of the policies of the governor.

