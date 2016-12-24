I’d like to invite 5 LIB readers to my house tomorrow for a Christmas party! Who wants to come?

Posted December 24, 2016 1:21 pm by Comments (1)

I’d like to invite 5 LIB readers to my house tomorrow for a Christmas party! Who wants to come?

I’m throwing a small Christmas party at my house in Banana Island, Ikoyi tomorrow and I’d like to invite 5 of my amazing readers. Because of you guys, I had an amazing 2016! Gosh, can’t thank y’all enough! Who wants to come? Please indicate in the comment section and include your email so I can contact you directly if I choose you. Oh, and feel free to bring a swimming trunk if you want to swin. *wink*. Kisses!

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

Winasbet.com

One response to I’d like to invite 5 LIB readers to my house tomorrow for a Christmas party! Who wants to come?

  1. ADESINA WINNIE December 24th, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    I AM INTERESTED. MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU IN ADVANCE.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dear LIB readers, my husband flaunts his body all the time & I don’t like it From a female LIB reader My husband knows he is handsome and well built which I like and admire but...
  2. The André Independence Play House Party was off da Hook! To celebrate Independence Day on October 1st, André sparkling winehosted some fans at its first Play House Party last weekend....
  3. Emir of Kano’s daughter comes for LIB readers…lol Yesterday, I shared photos of one of the daughters of Emir of Kano, Yusra Muhammad Sanusi II. Not only is...
  4. CWP Product Launch and Awareness Day holds tomorrow Join CWP Nigeria at The Lagoon, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos on May 1st at 11am, as we unveil...
  5. It’s About to Pop Off! Royal Lifestyle, COVA & G.H.MUMM Champagne Invite you to the 2nd Edition “The Champagne Party” The 2nd edition of The Champagne Party is here and it promises to be bigger and better! With great food,...
  6. LIS is giving away another N1million +plenty Christmas Giveaways. Get ready! Linda Ikeji Social will be giving away another one million Naira to its users soon. Details on how you can...
  7. House party takes bizarre turn as woman strips to her underwear and tasers her privates A woman at a house party with several guests stripped to her underwear and used a stun gun on her vee-jayjay. In the clip,...
  8. Barrack and Michelle Obama dance to’Thriller’ at the White House Halloween party The Obamas at their last Halloween party in the White house on Monday thrilled their guests to a nice rendition of Micheal...
  9. LIS Christmas giveaway! Win N20k every single day from Dec. 19th – Dec. 23rd More amazing stuff coming on Linda Ikeji Social this Christmas season. Make 5 days of this holiday season your 5...
  10. Photos: White House unveils the Obamas’ final Christmas decorations This year’s decorations at the White House have the theme “The Gift of the Holidays.” It will be the 44th...

< YOHAIG home