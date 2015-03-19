If you’re a single woman looking to settle down soon, then read this!

No truer words have ever been written. In addition to this, here’s what I want to say. Dear ladies, if a man shows you he doesn’t care, believe him. He doesn’t care. Now read this deep stuff below which I found online written by a man about wasting your time with a man who doesn’t want to marry you…

The idea that men are clueless allows them to get away with all manner of bad behavior that would have been intolerable just a generation or two ago.

Men know that most women want marriage. Women need to know that many men will do everything in their power to get all the benefits of marriage, except without commitment. While you’re getting exasperated thinking he’s stupid because he spends money on you, he’s running you.

Men understand women on a level that you can never begin to grasp, because it’s from the mindset of a hunter. And a good hunter has an intrinsic understanding of his prey. Women make the mistake of thinking that they are wiser than men. Immoral men understand a crucial component of the female psyche: For most women: Hope springs eternal, so if he plays his cards right, he can string you along for years without proposing.

Most of us know at least one woman who waited for a man to marry her, waited sometimes for a decade or more. She played house with him, took care of him, cooked, cleaned, etc. but he never married her. Finally she ends the relationship and he marries the next woman he dates after only six months or maybe less.

I think we all know a woman like this because it reinforces something we already know: MEN MARRY THE WOMEN THEY WANT TO MARRY. And if you’re not that woman you are not just it. It’s absolutely foolish to play wife for a man who can’t be bothered to actually marry you.

Bottom line is; if you’ve reached the point in your relationship where it’s time for “The Talk” and it hasn’t happened, or he brushes it off when you raise the subject, move on. Why? Because men who want to get married, get married. It’s not that he’s not into marriage, or he’s still dealing with “issues” from a previous relationship, or whatever other folder he puts out there. There’s only one reason a man doesn’t get married: HE DOESN’T WANT TO. At least, NOT TO YOU. Don’t fool yourself.

A man who wants you will be rushing YOU to the altar. Why? Because he’s terrified that you’ll get away from him. A man in love is all too aware that he has a pearl beyond price. Further he knows there is a plethora of other predatory males just waiting to snatch her away. You don’t have to beg him or persuade him or coerce him, trap him with pregnancy or fast for days. The only thing you’ll get for all your trouble is a decimated self-esteem and the knowledge that you wasted your skinny years on a man who didn’t want you in the first place.

