IGP Ibrahim Idris embarks on the spot assessment and fact finding visit to Southern Kaduna

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim k. Idris on Saturday, December 31, embarked on the spot assessment and fact finding visit in crisis-laden area in Kafanchan, Jarma Local Government Area, Kaduna State. The IGP held a meeting with stakeholders and the people of Jarma Local Government Area, Kafanchan, Kaduna State to proffer solutions to the lingering crisis.

Idris also announced that the Nigerian Police would establish a mobile police base in Kafanshan to address the security problems in the area. “From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan,” he said.

 “We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole area. Meanwhile a panel has been set up to investigate the crisis in the area, including the alleged killing of 800 people, a report the IGP described as “exaggerated”.

