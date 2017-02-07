‘I’m tired of the church using the Bible to be homophobic’ – SA radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo
South African choreographer and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo has come out speak on the Grace Bible Church controversy. Two weeks ago, he stormed out of a service in Grace Bible Church, Soweto, after a Ghanaian Bishop, Dag Heward-Mills said being homosexual was ‘unnatural’. The incident saw an angry Somizi took to his IG page to rant over the homophobic statement in series of videos.
