Incredible moment 2yr old boy shows superhero strength and saves his twin from being crushed by a falling dresser

Superheros can be 2 year olds. A 2 year old Utah boy named Bowdy Shoff showed superhero strenght when a dresser fell on his twin brother, Brock Shoff. Brock was playing in their bedroom when the dresser tipped over, falling on the 2 year old. Bowdy wasted no time to help his brother and it was all captured by the home’s surveillance cameras. Amazing! Watch after the cut…