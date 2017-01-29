Indonesia-based Nigerian man who was shot dead by policeman in Owerri two days to his wedding, has been laid to rest (photos)

Jakarta, Indonesia-based Nigerian businessman, who was shot dead by a Police Inspector two days to his wedding was laid to rest on Jan. 28th, in his hometown, Egbuoma, in Oguta L.G.A of Imo state. Friday Nduka Azuka a.k.a Etoo, 29, was killed by Michael Edem in front of his wife-to-be and younger brother on December 22, 2016, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mega